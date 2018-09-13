Team Lagos have a haul of medals in Gymnastics and Weightlifting events at the ongoing National Youth Games, taking place at the University of Ilorin in Ilorin, Kwara State.

A sensational young gymnast from Lagos Abimbola Disu was cynosure of all eyes as she won three gold and silver medals on Tuesday in the Gymnastics events of the 4th National Youth Games, while Zainab Quadri won 3 gold in 48kg of the Weightlifting event.

In the Girls Apparatus Final (Vault), Abimbola, 14, a student of Brended College, Ebute-metta, won gold medal with 10.30 points. She went ahead to win another gold medal in Floor Girls event with with 12.65 points, and also a gold medal as best all- around girl with 40.35 points.

In the Team Event for Girls, Team Lagos won a gold medal with 96.20 points leaving Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Plateau State with one silver and a bronze medal at 82.65 and 75.60 points respectively.

In the Team Event for Boys, Team Lagos claimed silver medal with 43.80 points, while Team Plateau won the gold medal of that event, Team Oyo settled for bronze medal with 41.70 points.

Overall Team Lagos won 4 gold medals, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. Team Edo was second with 4 gold, while Team Plateau placed third with 1 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Zainab Disu was outstanding in jack, clean and jack events of 48kg category of the weightlifting event of the NYG 2018 on Wednesday.