Team Delta has dominated swimming event at the ongoing National Youth Games winning 12 out of the 19 available gold medals.

In the event held at the Ilorin Stadium Complex, Team Delta also clinched one silver medal to win a total of 13 medals in the swimming event.

They were followed by Team Gombe that won four gold, six silver and two bronze medals.

Third on the swimming medals table was Team Osun, with two gold and two silver medals.

Team Akwa Ibom placed fourth, with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals, followed by Team Rivers with five silver and three bronze medals.

Team Lagos State placed sixth, with three silver and four bronze medals, while Team Bayelsa had one silver and three bronze medals to place seventh.

Also on the swimming medals table is Team Imo, with one silver medal,followed by Team Oyo State with three bronze medals.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NYG which started on September 7 will end on September 17.