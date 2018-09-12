David Aiyenugba, the son of former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele, made several breathtaking saves on Wednesday to help Team Kwara win gold in the ongoing National Youth Games

Aiyenugba’a team beat an eight-man Team Akwa Ibom to win gold in the football event.

The Kwara boys scored a goal in each half but Aiyenugba came to their rescue on many occasions to make world-class saves when Team Akwa Ibom threatened them.

Kwara had defeated Lagos 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw during the regulation time on Tuesday.

Team Lagos claimed bronze after a 4-1 victory over Team Anambra in the third-place match played earlier on Wednesday.

In the female event, Team Ogun defeated Abia girls 6-0 to claim the gold medal after scoring four goals in the first half and two in the second half.

Both Ogun and Abia were the two states that presented teams for the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that football is making its debut at the fourth edition of the games featuring over 30 sporting events.