President of the Nigeria Schools Sports Federation, Ibrahim Mohammed, has slammed the ministry of Sports for usurping the NSSF’s role of organizing age grade competitions in Country.

Mohammed, in a chat slammed the Ministry for its complete disregard of the framework of the NSSF, which is the body responsible for overseeing age grade competitions across the country.

The NSSF Boss also predicted a gloom picture for Athletics in Nigeria urging corporate sponsors to rush to the AFN’s aid because of the lack of activity at the schools sports level.

‘We need to have people sponsoring Children in schools and that’s why you see the Athletics Championship in Nigeria is going down gradually, because most of the products come form schools.

And if schools are not encouraged I doubt if the present Athletes are worn out, I don’t know the replacements if the schools are not looked into [sic]. And that’s why we call into the Ministry of Youth and Sports to stop organising all those jamboree school sports; it’s not their area, I called Dr. Are [Demola] to stop that.

‘That is kind of wasting the Federal [Government] money, we are the grassroot and they are not touching the grassroot.

‘They continue to say they are organizing festival, when you go there you’ll see under 30s, under 25s or 40 year-olds participating in those competitions; abusing the system, when they know we have the Children in schools and there are systems set up by the Federal Government to look into that system. They’re policy makers in the Ministry not Organizers.’