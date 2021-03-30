



Edo State deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu, has boosted the preparations of the State’s athletes for the National Sports Festival with a N2m donation.

This is just as Edo State has threatened to send back any delegation that fails to adhere to COVID-19 protocols. Rt. Hon. Shaibu announced the donation while addressing Edo State Sports Council coaches.

“The National Sports Festival NSF is around the corner, so there is a need for everybody to get serious and all hands must be on deck. We are not just hosting, we are hosting and very determined to win to ensure that we achieve our goal.”





“I want to remind us that adherence to COVID-19 guideline must be followed strictly. Any Edo State athletes who refused to take the vaccine should be disqualified whether the person is the one that will make us 10 gold medals for or not please disqualify such persons or the association. And I want to say that we are ready to send back state contingents that refuse to keep to the rules.”

All Edo State Sports Commission athletes have been directed to go for COVID-19 Vaccine today at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.