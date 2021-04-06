This picture taken on January 19, 2021 shows detail on the forehead of Miraitowa, the mascot for the coronavirus-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at the office of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. – When the Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year, officials promised they would open in 2021 as proof of humankind’s triumph over the coronavirus. But six months before the delayed start, victory over the virus remains distant, and fears are growing rapidly that the Games of the 32nd Olympiad may not happen at all. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY OLY-2020-2021-JAPAN-VIRUS-HEALTH BY ANDREW MCKIRDY

North Korea’s sports ministry said on Tuesday that it will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to start 23 July.

It cited the pandemic and said it wanted to protect its athletes.

The decision was made at a meeting of North Korea’s Olympic committee on March 25.

Sports minister Kim Il Guk attended the meeting, the ministry said on its website called Joson Sports.


“The committee decided not to join the 32nd Olympics Games to protect athletes from the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus,” it said.

The meeting also discussed ways to develop professional sports technologies.

It discussed how to earn medals at international competitions.

Lastly, the meeting also focussed on how to promote public sports activities over the next five years.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended