Nigeria sprinter Divine Oduduru has emerged as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Male Athlete of the Year in the United States of America.

Oduduru, who hails from Ughelli, Delta State, has also been nominated for the Bow man award, the highest award in the U.S. for Collegiate Athletes, making him the second Nigerian to be nominated for the Bow award after Blessing Okagbare.

The accolades follow his superlative performance this season in the U.S Collegiate Championships, where he won the 200m Indoor title, the 100m and 200m outdoor titles in 9.86secs and 19.73secs respectively.

“Thanks you @ TexasTechTF these last few years have been filled with opportunity and memories. Now I’ve decided to pursue my career at the professional level,” Oduduru said on his Twitter page after the recognition.

Oduduru, a former student of West End College Asaba, travelled to the U.S on scholarship at the Texas Tech University, Lubbock, about three years ago.

He was discovered at the annual Awoture Eleyae Junior Athletics Competition in Delta State.

Reacting to his exploits, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa congratulated the sprinter, describing him as a shinning light to the youths of Delta State, Olisa TV reports.

Former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Solomon Ogba also praised Oduduru for writing Nigeria’s name in gold in the United States.