IAAF World Championship bronze medalist, Ese Brume, and African Games gold medalist, Olajide Omotayo as well as World Championship bronze medalist, Odunayo Adekuoroye, have made the top three nominations for the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards in the 2019 Nigerian Sports Award.

Brume won Nigeria’s only medal at the IAAF World Championship in Doha, while 24-year-old Omotayo stunned the continent at the 2019 African Games in Morocco by defeating top ranked players like Egypt’s Ahmed Saleh and compatriots – Segun Toriola and Aruna Quadri to emerge as the new men’s singles champion in Rabat.

Adekuoroye continued her scintillating performance at the 2019 World Championship when she claimed bronze in the women’s freestyle 57kg.

At the unveiling for nominees for the 2019 edition of the Nigerian Sports Award, Omotayo was shortlisted in two categories – Racket Sportsperson of the Year and Sportsman of the Year and he is expected to battle for the gong in the Racket Sportsman of the Year with Aruna Quadri and Anuoluwapo Opeyori (badminton).

According to Chairman of the award panel, Kweku Tandoh, the essence of the award was to reward performance and not popularity. “We have realized that so many people were nominated based on popularity and sentiment and this award is meant to reward performance and that is what we will abide with. You can be popular and not performing well,” Tandoh said.

For the coordinator of the award, Kayode Idowu, the panel decided to merge the men and women footballers award together following the reality on the performance of the national teams.

Also, the Sports Governor of the Year award was not listed this year.

19 categories will be awarded this year at the grand finale schedule for November 29 in Lagos as this year’s edition is expected to add Nigerian flavor with guests expected to dress in local attire.

For the footballer of the year award, the battle for the gong will be among Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala and Super Eagles’ duo of Odioh Ighalo and Samuel Chukwueze.

For the Sportsman of the Year, Omotayo will contend with Emmanuel Appah (weightlifting) and Opeyori Anuoluwa (badminton).

The Sportswoman of the year will be contested by Ese Brume (long jump), Evelyn Akhator (basketball) and Odunayo Adekuoroye (wrestling).

Athletics Star of the year is among Blessing Okaghare (sprint), Ese Brume (long jump) and Tobi Amusan (hurdles).

In the Coach of the year category, national wrestling coach, Akuh Purity, will slug it out with Hughley Otis (basketball) and Christopher Nwadei (weightlifting).

Super Eagles will battle with D Tigress (basketball) and national U-19 Handball Team for the team of the year gong.

Other awards listed are Para-Sports Person of the year, Basketball Player of the year, Sports Administrator of the year, Combat Sportsperson of the year, Discovery of the year, Wrestler of the year, Team Sportsperson of the year, and Individual Sportsperson of the year.