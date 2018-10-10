



Taiwo Kasumu, Vice-President of the Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria on Wednesday said that the country would participate in the forthcoming Acuna International Athletics Championships in Italy.

Kasumu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the championships which served as qualifiers for the 2019 World Championship slated from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29.

He said Nigerian athletes are in top gear to represent the country creditably at the event.

“We are currently planning to attend a competition in Italy and our participation will enable our athletes to participate in the World championship coming up next year in Dubai.

“Our athletes are gearing up to represent the country well in the championship which is for field events only,” he said.

The Vice-President said that the federation would select the country’s representatives from the 10 athletes cleared by the World Para Athletics body.

“Some of our athletes have been cleared by the World body and we will select those that will represent us from the 10 athletes cleared,” he said.

Kasumu commended the Sports Ministry for supporting para sports in the country, adding that the ministry has promised to sponsor its athletes for the championships.