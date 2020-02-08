<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President, Nigerian Para-Powerlifting Federation, Mrs. Queen Uboh, has resigned after hosting the Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World championship.

Uboh announced her resignation on Friday night during the closing ceremony of the World Championship at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Efforts by journalists to speak to the President on the reasons behind her resignation were unsuccessful as officials of the body denied journalists access to her.





She promised to issue a statement at a later date, to explain the reasons for action.

Newsmen reports that the seven-day Abuja 2020 Para-Powerlifting World Championship, which ended on Friday in Abuja, featured athletes from Georgia, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon.

Others came from Italy, Libya, Maldova, Ivory Coast Guinea Bissau, Kenya and Brazil.