Nigeria have lost the hosting rights for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2022 to Senegal, which submitted a better proposal.

The International Olympic Committee gave the hint on Saturday.

Nigeria, Botswana, Tunisia and Senegal bid, but the IOC Executive Board on Friday made the decision to propose Senegal as host for the Games in 2022.

The host will be elected by the IOC Session in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 8 and 9.

This proposal is based on the report of the IOC Evaluation Commission, chaired by IOC Vice-President Uğur Erdener.

Erdener said in a statement: “The IOC was fortunate to have four quality partners representing the African continent in the YOG 2022 Host Selection Process.

“All four candidates have the capability of delivering successful Youth Olympic Games and offer many opportunities.

“Nigeria proposed a very solid and compact project in Abuja, a project also fully aligned with the national sports and youth strategy.

“Botswana proposed a compelling project based in the capital Gaborone that would help achieve the country’s long-term vision for young people and sport.

“Tunisia presented a robust project involving Tunis, La Soukra, Radès and the seaside tourist resort of Yasmine-Hammamet.

“The project’s vision is in line with the government’s goal to empower young people.”

However, in taking its decision, the IOC Executive Board recognised that Senegal offered a strong project and the greatest opportunities at this moment in time.

Erdener said: “The candidature is centered on three locations: the capital city, Dakar; the new city of Diamniadio; and the coastal resort of Saly.

“Senegal’s project is tied in to the West African country’s overarching development strategy, notably the national government’s.

“Emerging Senegal plan, which envisions major economic and infrastructure improvements.”

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “It is time for Africa…Africa is the home of many successful and prominent Olympic athletes. Africa is a continent of youth.

“That is why we want to take the Youth Olympic Games 2022 to Africa and to Senegal.

“They have offered a project based on a strong vision for youth and sport.

“There are many opportunities, and we will endeavour to deliver together, as part of a strong partnership, visionary, responsible and inspiring Youth Games.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in PyeongChang, the IOC Session in February this year unanimously decided that the next edition of the Youth Olympic Games in 2022 will be awarded to the African continent.

The process has been collaborative, and the IOC is impressed by the quality and thoroughness of each party’s submissions.

The IOC said it would like to particularly praise the level of involvement and positive response of all four National Olympic Committees and the public authorities concerned.

The Youth Olympic Games 2022 in Africa will make history as the first Olympic event on the continent.

The Host Selection Process was shorter than previous processes, and reduced cost and complexity for the Interested/Candidate Parties.

Considering the unifying power of the Games, the IOC also said it was pleased to count on the four parties, which all promised to endorse the decision of the IOC and pledged full support to the selected host.

Following the IOC Session’s endorsement and the signing of the Host Contract in Buenos Aires, Senegal will enter a Co-construction phase with the IOC to build the detailed Senegal 2022 Edition Plan.