Akanni Simbine, a gold medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, on Thursday said that Nigeria could host the IAAF World Championships in 2025, with adequate preparation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that one of six African nations would bid to host the 2025 World Athletics Championships as the continent hopes to stage the global meet for the first time.

Simbine described Nigeria as a sports-loving country, owing to the level of interest shown by the people since the commencement of the ongoing 2018 Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta.

He said: “If Nigeria can start preparations on time by putting good logistic in place and doing all the necessary things, they can host the rest of the world in athletics.

“The fans here are wonderful and very cheerful, which is also part of the glamour of major athletics meets in the world. So, if Nigeria can get the other things right, they can host the world.”

Simbine, however, said he would be happy if his own country, South Africa, could host the 2025 championships.

He said: “In as much as Nigeria can host the world, I will be happy if my country be the first to host the IAAF World Championships.”

The athlete, who was part of his country’s 4x100m gold-winning team at the 2016 Championships in Durban, lauded the condition of the tracks in Asaba.

Simbine added: “The tracks in the stadium do not look as flat as they are on TV; they are okay and the good thing is that I can run on them perfectly.”