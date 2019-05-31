<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria will be competing for honours in 23 events at 2019 All Africa Games holding in Rabat, Morocco, on August 19 to 31.

At the 2015 edition in Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria featured in 21 events to finish in top five of the multi-sports fiesta.

But this year, the country will compete in more events to claim more medals and remain among the top-rated nations in Morocco.

Nigeria is expected to compete in athletics, football, table tennis, tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, badminton, judo, beach volleyball, boxing, canoe-kayak, chess, cycling, gymnastics, golf, handball, karate, rowing, shooting, swimming, basketball, handball and taekwondo.

Also, most federations already listed for the games have started submitting their preliminary list to the Ministry of Youth and Sports in readiness for camping which would commence next month.

Also, the organizers of the games have decided to pick 3X3 format in the basketball event of the games.

In 2015, 573 athletes represented Nigeria in 21 sports and the country finished second with 47gold, 55silver and 42 bronze medals behind Egypt which has 85 gold, 64 silver and 65 bronze medals. 15000 athletes from 54 countries competed in 22 events in Brazzaville.

The 12th edition of the African Games will take place from August 19 to 31 in Rabat, Morocco and this will be the first time that the African Games will be hosted by Morocco.

Four zones – Rabat, Casablanca, El Jadida, and Khemisset will host the events during the games while the opening and closing ceremonies will hold at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Rabat zone will host athletics, volleyball, basketball, football, weightlifting, boxing, gymnastics, triathlon, table tennis, shooting, equestrian, archery, fencing, and tennis.

The Casablanca zone will host swimming, handball, karate, taekwondo, and badminton.

The El Jadida zone will host wrestling while the Khemisset zone will host rowing and canoe-kayak.