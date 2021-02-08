



The 20th National Sports Festival slated to begin on February 14 in Benin, Edo State has once again been postponed till April.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, announced the development on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.





He gave as reason for the postponement the science of the virulent nature of the second wave of COVID-19.

Dare said government will still be guided on the future date by the spread of the pandemic.

The games, which Nigeria is hoping will help in preparing its contingent for the Olympics Games in Tokyo this year, have already been postponed twice.