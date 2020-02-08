<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Kenya’s David Barmasai Tumo has emerged the new champion of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, and he did so in style on Saturday winning in a time of 2.10.06 (unofficial time) in a race he dominated from start to finish.

Abraham Kiprotich’s 2.15.04 winning time in 2018 was the earlier course record but that has now be shattered by another Kenyan.

Raised near Eldoret in Kenya’s Uasin Gishu District, Barmasai took up running seriously in 2009 and hoped to emulate the success of William Kiplagat (the 2003 Rotterdam Marathon winner).

By the end of the year Barmasai entered his first elite marathon race in Eldoret and he won in a time of 2:16:00 hours.

He signed up with European athletics manager Jos Hermens and, after injuries interrupted his 2010 training, he ran his second marathon race at the high-altitude Nairobi Marathon, which he won in an improved time of 2:10:31 hours.





Barmasai entered the high profile 2011 Dubai Marathon with the aim of reaching the top ten. Making his debut in an overseas race, he led the race throughout and saw off more experienced runners such as Eliud Kiptanui and Evans Cheruiyot to take his third straight win in a time of 2:07:18 hours – almost one minute ahead of the field.

On his first outing representing Kenya, he came fifth in the World Championships Marathon in Daegu, helping Kenya to a dominant win in the IAAF World Marathon Cup team competition.

He ran at the 2012 Boston Marathon but lost his undefeated streak on the road circuit as he came in eighth place.

For his effort at the Lagos Marathon, Barmasai will be taking home the first prize of 50,000 USD.