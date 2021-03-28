



Organisers of Lagos City Marathon on Sunday said they had commenced registration of athletes for a virtual 10km race slated for April 10.

The marathon Project Consultant, Mr Bukola Olopade, disclosed this in a statement.

According to Olopade, thousands of runners who cannot participate in the 2021 Lagos City Marathon because it’s an elite only race have started registering for the 10km virtual race.

He said the Lagos City Marathon, which usually attracted over 100,000 runners, had been reduced to 300 runners for the 2021 edition.

“Thousands of runners can now run the 10km virtually from April 9 to April 11.

“We completely understand that our runners who come in their thousands to participate yearly will miss the thrill of the event.

“This is why we have put together the Virtual 10KM Race so that runners can still experience the camaraderie, health and wellness benefits running provides,” Olopade said.





He said there would be strict COVID-19 protocols in place, stressing that only 300 runners would be allowed to participate in the physical race.

He noted that runners from across the world could still enjoy the Lagos City Marathon from the comfort of their homes and their immediate environment by participating in the Virtual 10KM Race.

“Runners can participate by signing up for the Virtual 10KM on Finerge, all they have to do is download the mobile app on either Google Play or Apple store and register.

“Runners can complete the race within three days, from April 9 to 11. Race Finishers will get a certificate to showcase their achievement.

“The app will use GPS tracking to track the race and calculate the distance covered till the 10KM is achieved. E-certificates will be automatically generated when the race is complete,” he said.