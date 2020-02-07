<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says no fewer than 350 officers have been deployed and mobilised for the Access Bank-Lagos City Marathon billed for Saturday.

“We have about 350 officers minimum to control traffic for a hitch-free exercise; we are starting work from this night.

“Motorists should endure this; the marathon is a good thing for Lagos. Let motorists be careful on the road,” General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, told newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

He said that anyone that could postpone whatever he or she needed to do on Saturday to another day could consider doing so.

“Let us come out and enjoy the marathon rather than being held up in traffic because of the restrictions,” the general manager said.

Oduyoye, who urged motorists to heed traffic diversions and obey traffic officers, said that the marathon was not meant to bring any pain to road users.

Newsmen report that the travel advisory by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) stated that the marathon, starting from 5.30 a.m., would see some of the major highways in Lagos experience total closure while it is on.

Outlining the routes, the statement said: “The Marathon shall commence from the National Stadium, Surulere, and shall go through Funsho Williams Avenue, Ojuelegba Bridge and Dorman-Long Bridge to descend into Ikorodu Road.

“The race will go through Fadeyi, Obanikoro, Anthony and connect Gbagada, Third Mainland Bridge, Adeniji, Osborne Road, Alfred Rewane (Old Kingsway) Road, Falomo Roundabout, Bourdillion Road and Cable Bridge.

“In view of the designated routes of the Marathon being closed to traffic, in some instances, from 4.00a.m, it is imperative that motorists and commuters be advised on alternative routes.’’

According to the advisory, the alternative routes are being made available so that individuals can plan their journeys in advance.

It said that motorists on Eko Bridge coming from Lagos Island should be diverted to Costain Roundabout to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas to connect destination.

“Motorists coming from Costain inward journey Alaka shall be diverted to Iponri and Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas to connect destination.

“Motorists coming from Masha, Kilo inward journey to Stadium shall be diverted at Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads to connect destination.’’





It said that motorists coming from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu going toward Ojuelegba, Mushin and environs should go through Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Shitta Roundabout and Falolu among others to connect destination.

“On Ikorodu Road, vehicular movement is allowed from Anthony (by Theodolite Junction) inward Ojota. Traffic is also allowed from Ojota through Maryland, Anthony to Ojuelegba to Eko Bridge via the National Stadium Bridge.

“However, no U-turn is allowed between Anthony and Stadium as a result of the marathon holding from Stadium inwards Anthony.

“On Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Motorists coming from Mile 2 inward journey Gbagada, cannot go through Anthony Oke until the Race leaves the axis.

“Hence, motorists shall be diverted into Agege Motor Road via the service lane of BOC Gases / Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, or through Town Planning Way to connect destination.’’

It added that motorists coming from Old Tollgate, Alapere, Ogudu going to Lagos Island would be diverted to Gbagada, Anthony to connect Ikorodu Road onward journey Funsho Williams Avenue to connect Lagos Island through Eko Bridge.

“Motorists coming from Ajah inward Ozumba Mbadiwe shall be diverted to Admiralty Way from Lekki Second Roundabout to connect Cable Bridge onward journey to destination.

“Motorists descending Cable Bridge into Ikoyi shall be diverted into Gerrard Road to connect Osborne Road and connect destination. Bourdillion and Alexander Roads are closed to vehicular traffic within the duration of the Race.

“From Awolowo Road, Motorists shall be diverted to Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillion shall be closed to traffic, as well as Akin Adesola inwards Bar Beach.

“The motoring public should please, note that all adjoining streets and feeder roads leading to the Marathon route shall be temporarily closed to traffic until the exercise leaves that axis to ensure the safety of the athletes.’’

The LSSC also apologised for any inconvenience the event would cause, saying that the Lagos State Government was seeking the cooperation and understanding of the general public.

“We expect compliance with the directives of Traffic and Security Personnel strategically positioned at critical points and intersections in order to maintain compliance and orderliness,” it said.