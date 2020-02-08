<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Athletes at the 2020 Lagos Marathon have commenced the race at the Onikan National Stadium, Surulere.

The 42km race commenced from National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, while the 10km race will start from Ikoyi link bridge by 10 am. Both races will finish at Eko Atlantic.

This year, both male and female 42km runners compete for the grand prize of $50,000 while the second and third place winners will get $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

For the 10km race, the first male and female runners will drive home in brand new Kia Rio cars while the second and third place winners get N1,000,000 and N750,000 respectively.

The Lagos State government had announced road closures of and diversions at some roads for the safety and uninterrupted run of athletes in the Lagos City Marathon scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 06.30am through to 01.30pm.

According to an official release from the organisers, the Third Mainland Bridge, Osborne road, Parkview and Lekki/Ikoyi link bridge will be closed.





In the 2019 edition of the marathon, East Africans retained their dominance of the Lagos City Marathon carting away the star prizes in the male and female categories of $50,000 each.

An Ethiopian, Sintatehu Legese, won the star prize of $50, 000 in the male category, finishing the race in two hours, 17 minutes and 28 seconds.

Legese had defeated the defending champion, Joshua Kiprotich, from Kenya, who breasted the tape in two hours, 18 minutes and 16 seconds to emerge the first runner up with a prize money of $40,000.

Then, Kiprotich’s compatriot, William Yegon, came third in the time of 2 hours, 19 minutes and four seconds, winning $30,000.

In the female category of 2019 edition, it was a clean sweep for Ethiopia as the trio of Meseret Dinke, Alemenesh Guta and Kebena Chala finished first, second and third to win $50,000, $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Gideon Goyet was the first Nigerian to cross the finishing line in two hours, 30 minutes to win N3m, beating 2018 champion, Iliya Pam, to second place, with prize money of N2m.