The Lagos State Athletics Association will hold a one-day refresher course/seminar for coaches in Lagos state today at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

The event, to be organised in conjunction with the National Association of Athletics Coaches (Lagos state chapter) will be

anchored by the renowned Professor of Sports Psychology, Seun Omotayo and has as its theme: Basics of Track and Field.

Lagos Athletics Association chairman, Dr Solomon Alao says the need to update the knowledge of coaches in Lagos State informed the seminar.

He revealed that the resource persons that have been invited for the refresher course/seminar will deliver lectures on coaching science, nutritional specificity and psychology of exercise.

“The event will feature plenary and syndicate break-out sessions which promises to be both refreshing and informing,” says Alao who further revealed that there will be practicals and demonstrations and participants will be issued certificates and course materials.

“Sports is now science and there is the need to constantly update our coaches on the new trends in track and field coaching. The seminar will help participants to prepare for any level of the IAAF coaching course,” Alao added.

Sports science, according to experts is the study of the body as a performance machine. Its specialties span biomechanics and psychology and this may have informed why the Lagos Athletics Association is organising the refresher course/seminar.