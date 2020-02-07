<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joy Mayaki, Technical Director of the para powerlifting federation, has hailed the performance of team Nigeria at the 2020 para powerlifting world cup in Abuja, which also served as 2020 Paralympics qualifier, emerging as overall winner’s with over 20 gold medals from over 10 categories.

Delighted by their performance, she revealed that the positive result was due to changes that were effected in the technical crew by the federation.





Mayaki newsmen also added that 14 para powerlifters had already secured tickets for the Tokyo games before the world cup and this performance only shows that success is assured for Nigeria at the Paralympics, but insists that it was compulsory for the already qualified athletes to continue participating in international tournaments so as not to lose their spot.

Not resting on their laurels, Mayaki said the federation will revisit the drawing board after the championship as plans were already in motion to prepare for the 2024 Paralympics.