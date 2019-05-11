<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Team Nigeria will be aiming for glory as the heat event of the women’s 4X400metre begins today at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019 in Japan.

Nigeria has been drawn in Heat 3 alongside Jamaica, China, Canada, India, Ukraine and Lithuania with the three top teams advancing to the final round of the event.

Among the season best of five teams in the heat, Nigeria has the slowest time with 3:41:86secs while Jamaica and Canada have the fastest time of 3:28:94 secs and 3:28:54secs respectively. India and China have 3:32:21secs and 3:37:97secs.

Nine teams have been drawn in the three Heats while the top two teams in each heat advance as well as the fastest two teams will make it to the final of the event. Nigeria will be running on lane five of Heat three.

In the women’s 4X100m, Nigeria will also be in action in Heat two alongside neighbor – Ghana, Canada, Great Britain, Thailand, France and Denmark with the Nigerian ladies running in lane nine of the heat.

The two top teams in each heat as well as the next two fastest teams will progress to the final.

In the men’s 4X100m, Nigeria will be gunning for the top spot in Heat three alongside United States, China, Finland, Dominican Republic, Chinese Taipei, Canada and host – Japan.

The Nigerian team led by Enoch Adegoke has the slowest time of 40:21secs in the group with the two top teams in each heat as well as the next two fastest teams progressing to the final.

Nigeria’s last event 4X200m involving the men holds tomorrow with finals of all the events holding tomorrow as well.

However, the United States are set on maintaining their domination of the two-day World Relays in Japan.

After the first three versions of this event in 2014, 2015 and 2017 – all of which were held at Nassau, in The Bahamas – the US have a total of 24 medals, including 17 gold, with Jamaica, who have 16 medals and five golds, their closest challenger.

45 countries will be fielding their best possible teams for the 4×100 metres and 4x400m at an event that serves as qualifier for the IAAF World Championships in Doha later this year.

A total of $1.19 million (£915,000/€1 million) prize money is on offer – slightly down on the 2017 total of $1.26 million (£968,000/€1.1 million) – with up to $50,000 (£38,000/€44,500) going to each winner.