The International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) has sent an official invitation letter to Nigeria to participate in the 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships, in Nanjing, China.

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships which will be staged inside the 13,000 capacity the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium will be in its 18th edition and will hold from March 13 to 15 next year.

The letter dated October 18 2019 and sent to the member federations including the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) was signed by the IAAF Chief Executive Officer Jon Ridgeon.

“On behalf of World Athletics, I am pleased to extend the official invitation to all Member Federations to participate in the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China, from 13 to 15 March 2020,” the letter stated.

“Attached you will find some useful information regarding the Championships, including the general event and competition programme, travel and accommodation details, the timetable, as well as the entry standards, the qualification period and the allocated quotas.”

“The confirmation letter of our invitation to participate from the Chinese Athletics Association and the Local Organising Committee is also enclosed.

“Please do not hesitate to contact us should you have any queries.”

In World Athletics Indoor Championships entry standard, only two athletes per country, per event are allowed to enter, but a wild card entry allows a nation for a third athlete for an event.

At the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Tour, for instance, 11 athletes got wildcards for the 18th IAAF World Indoor Championships – Nanjing 2020.