Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commended the outcome of the Lagos City Marathon exercise, describing it as an excellent event.

Speaking during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon held on Saturday in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu said: “We want to put Lagos, Nigeria Access Bank Marathon on the Marathon calendar of the world. Very soon, it will become a marathon that all the world athletes will come and join us.”

Noting that “This is the beginning of our tourism agenda, the governor added: “We want Lagos to remain on the tourism master plan of athletes worldwide. We want Marathon to become part of us because we all want to live a healthy life.”





Also highlighting the importance of the marathon, he said: “We all want it to be a work and play environment. We all want to keep fit. We want to make healthy running a way of life for all of us so that we can reduce health issues, sickness among ourselves.

“But more importantly, we can have a communing where families (both young and old) can all come to have fun, do great exercises, enjoy ourselves and make money out of it.”

He thanked all the organisers, including Access Bank, Lagos State government, Kia Motors, the media, among others, for attending the event.