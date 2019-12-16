<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said with the upgrade of the runway of the Asaba International Airport to meet international standard, large airplanes can now land in Asaba as the AZMAN AA 5N-AIS made its maiden flight into the airport.

Okowa who was represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, at the airport to witness the landing of the aircraft, said other machines capable of flight could now avail themselves of the luxury of the Asaba International airport.

While expressing joy that Asaba International Airport has regained its experienced comfort by the classic and safe flight of the AZMAN airspace, he said the sad story surrounding the downgrading of the airport by the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria, FAAB six years ago has been happily given a new and improved form.

Okowa held that the feat was geared at achieving a stronger Delta before year 2023 when he would finish strong.

Also at the airport with the State Commissioner for Information were the Director of Airport Management, Chief Austine Aiyemidejor and the Senior Special Adviser on Special Duties, Prof Sylvester Monye.

Managing Director of the airline, Dr Faisal Abdulmunah, flanked by his Pilot, Capt. Ibrahim Mamman, said the aeroplane (airplane) labelled Alhaji Abdullahi Inusa Sarina – Safe Fly AZMAN AA 5N-AIS, was the first of its kind to the South-South zone of the federation.

He said AZMAN would record uninterrupted flights to Asaba henceforth, putting the capacity of the plane at 110, but said only 65 passengers were on board during the maiden flight.