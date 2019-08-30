<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Olympic medallist, Gloria Alozie, is expressed delighted after Tobi Amusan broke her 100m women’s hurdles record.

Amusan on Wednesday broke the 20-year-old record previously held by Alozie, at the African Games in Rabat.

Amusan set the new record in a time of 12.68secs. In the 1999 edition of the Games, Alozie clocked 12.74secs to set the now broken record.

In an interview with newsmen, Alozie commended Amusan’s effort in setting a new record, saying that she was delighted that it was another Nigerian that broke her record.

Asked how she felt about her record being broken, Alozie said, “No, I am not bothered about the record being broken. I have been looking forward to that. I believe that a record is meant to be set and broken. Some set the record before I broke it. My record cannot be there forever.”

She added, “I congratulate her (Amusan). She tried. When record stays so long to be broken, it is either the country or people are not doing much. Breaking the record means that she followed the right trend and worked really hard.

“My happiness is that she is a Nigerian and she is doing very well. I commend her for the achievement. I wish her good luck in all other competitions, including the World Championships. I wish to see her record more successes on the podium. Nigerians are not known to do very well in the hurdles. When I ran, I ran very well and she is also running well.”

She, however, expressed concern that it took so long for the record to be broken, urging sports officials in Nigeria to intensify efforts in helping up-and-coming atheletes.

“We really need to work hard. It is saddening and a shame that we don’t have people coming up like her. Her coming up is something that we have to be happy about. After was set, no other person came up for a long time,” Alozie added.