



The first edition of the Lagos Media Marathon is already taking a global. outlook as foreign nationals from at least seven countries have already entered for the race.

Athletes from South Korea, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China and South Africa have thrown in their hat to be part of the historic race fixed for May 1.

The registration for the Lagos Media Marathon is still ongoing on its official website lagosmediamarathon.com.

Also, physical forms are being collected at the various designated centres including the Teslim Balogun Stadium and the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos branch Office inside the National Stadium in Surulere.

Tony Ubani, the chairman of the Organising committee for the Media race thumbed up the enthusiasm being showed towards the Lagos Media Marathon.

While commending the passion from the public, Ubani however reiterated that those to be recognised and accorded free registration as media practitioners are card carrying members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ or its affiliate bodies.

He also added that students of Mass Communication and journalism related courses are the only ones qualified for the free registration and consolation prizes set aside in the Students category

“I will want appeal again to all journalists who intend to participate in the Media Marathon who are not card-carrying members of NUJ and its affiliate to regularize their membership before the race in May,” said Ubani

Over six million Naira will be won by various winners in the maiden Lagos Media Marathon.

According to the initial breakdown of cash prizes released by the organizers, the male and female journalists who emerge top in their respective 10km races will be taking home N1m each while the runners-up in the media category will be picking up N.5m each.

Already, N300, 000, N200,000 and N100,00 have been set aside for the 3rd, 4th and 5th placed finishers respectively in the media category.

For those that would be competing outside the media category, they are also going to be handsomely rewarded as the top male and female finishers will be getting N500,000 each.

While the runners up in the general category are to get N300,000 each, the 3rd, 4th and 5th placed finishers respectively in this category will get N200, 000, N100, 000 and N50,000 respectively.