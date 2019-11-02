<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Seven multinational and national firms operating within Enugu State have undertaken to sponsor the 2019 edition of Coal City International Half Marathon scheduled for Nov. 23 in Enugu.

Nzube Ndiokwelu, the event’s Race Director, disclosed this to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Ndiokwelu did not mention the names of the companies and, however, said that their businesses covered aviation, hospitality, telecommunications and education.

He revealed that arrangements for the international race, being backed by the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), was on top gear.

“The race accreditation starts on Nov. 19 at the race’s secretariat in Enugu.

“The runners or registered participants are also to collect their race bibs, vests and running numbers from Nov. 19, to Nov. 22,’’ he said.

Newsmen recall that no fewer than 3,420 athletes within and outside the country had registered online for the race so far.

A total of 37 athletes from African countries registered for the event through their countries’ athletics associations/federations.