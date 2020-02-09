<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Commonwealth Games Long Jump queen, Ese Brume, made the most of her World Indoor Tour debut Saturday at the Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland, leaping to a new 6.62m personal best to place second behind Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine (6.96m).

The World Athletics outdoor championships bronze medal winner in Doha last year was competing in her second long jump event indoors four years after she leapt to a 6.41m finish at a meeting in Istanbul,Turkey in February 2017.

She proved her bronze medal win and meteoric rise in the event since she won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014 and fifth place finish at the 2016 Rio Olympics were not by happenstance.





Brume’s feat in Torun has made her the African leader in the event so far this year, the third Nigerian best in the all time list behind Chioma Ajunwa (7.97m) and Blessing Okagbare (6.87m).

She also moved up in the African all-time list as the fifth best behind the Nigerian duo of Ajunwa and Okagbare as well as Eunice Barber of Sierra Leone (6.86m) and South Africa’s Karin Mey Melis (6.85m).

Brume is second in the 2020 World Indoor Tour long jump standings with seven points after one event.