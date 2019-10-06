<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sports minister Sunday Dare has hailed long jumper, Ese Brume, for ending Nigeria’s wait for an IAAF World Championships medal after two fruitless trips to Beijing, China in 2015 and London, Great Britain in 2017.

Brume leapt a distance of 6.91m, her second longest career jump to win the long jump bronze medal and Dare has congratulated the 23 year who is ending the year with the athlete with the second longest jump in 2019.

Dare also thanked sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan who finished fourth in the 100m hurdles after breaking 12.50 seconds three times during the championships.

”Doha. Ese Brume. Congrats and thanks for the Bronze medal. Still a champion. Also, Tobi Amusan thanks for competing with the best. Still a champion. The future is bright. Thank you for making Nigeria proud!,’ Dare tweeted.

The Sports Minister has now shifted focus to next year’s Olympics in London, reassuring Nigerians he and the sports family remains focussed on making Nigeria proud at the quadrennial games.

He however warned that Tokyo 2020 will not be an all-comers affair as only athletes and sports capable of getting Nigeria at least to the final will be considered for the trip to Japan.

”Tokyo 2020: Nigeria will remain focussed for Tokyo because we still have medal hopefuls. We competed well in Doha. Lessons

learnt. Now a laser focus on training and technicals as we prepare for the Olympics. We will concentrate only on select

sports where stats show we are strong,’ Dare further tweeted.