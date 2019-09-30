<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pyrce ran a 10.71 seconds to win the world 100 metres title at the 2019 World Championships in Doha on Sunday.

Fraser-Pyrce, who was away in the 2017 edition to have her son, stunned with a 10.80 to become the world’s fastest ever in the heats.

She went on to race an amazing 10.87 in the semi-finals before a 10.71 in the final to seal a fourth world title (2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019).

U.K’s Dina Asher Smith came behind in 10.83 to seal a new British record and her first world senior medal.

Cote d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou settled for bronze in 10.90 after clinching silver in the previous edition in 2017, London.