<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Team Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo, who made it to the semi-final stage of the 100 metres event of the World Championships in Doha, has admitted that competing against some of his idols like Justin Gatlin has inspired him to work harder.

Ekevwo lined up against America’s Gatlin and Jamaican Yohan Blake in the semis finishing fifth to miss out of the final.

But the African Games champion said that running alongside some of the athletes he looked up to while growing up as an athlete was a huge inspiration.

“I was nervous because these guys are some of the greatest athletes. Running against them made me panic but I still had to compete against them. I went onto the tracks and did my best but it did not go as planned but I thank God for the opportunity.

“Most of the top athletes did not talk before the race but Gatlin spoke to me and wished me success.

Running against them was a great inspiration because I have been seeing them on television, so running on the same track with them is also an honour,” he added.

Ekevwo described his semifinal appearance at his maiden outing at the World Championship as an achievement and a good experience.