Nigeria male sprinter Divine Oduduru may be disqualified from the IAAF World Athletics Championships going on in Doha, Qatar after withdrawing from the 100m event on Friday.

Oduduru was confirmed for the race but failed to show which runs foul of IAAF rule 142.4 which states that athletes who fail to participate in an event they have been confirmed to participate in without a valid reason will be disqualified from further participation.

“At all competitions under rules 1.1(a),(b),(c) and (f),an athlete shall be excluded from participation in all further events (including other events in which he is simultaneously participating) in the competition ,including relays,in cases where (a) a final confirmation was given that the athlete would start in an event but then failed to participate…,” reads the rule with a reminder that a fixed time for final confirmation of participation shall be published in advance.

It was gathered that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) who were in the know will have to convince the international body why the athlete failed to participate.