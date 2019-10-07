<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ese Brume won the first medal for Nigeria at the 2019 Athletics World Championship in Doha.

She won Bronze in the long jump event after leaping to a 6.91m (+0.3 wind) in her second attempt.

She lost the silver medal to Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk by an inch.

Romanchuk jumped 6.92m on her fifth attempt to move into second place, with Malaika Mihambo strengthening her grip on gold with 7.09m.

Brume’s medal came six years after Blessing Okagbare won a silver medal in the long jump and a bronze in the women’s 200m events at the 2013 edition in Moscow.

She is the third Nigerian to make it to the final of the event after Chioma Ajunwa and Okagbare.

Brume on her long Jump final said, “I’m believing God because I’ve worked hard. I just have to go in there, believing in the process, hoping that by the grace of God I’ll do well.”

While commending her fans, she said, “I just want to say thank you for the prayers and I hope everything works out well.”

Brume is one of the three women to have surpassed 7.00m in the world this year, jumping a new Personal Best of 7.05m at the Turkish Championships in July.