<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Divine Oduduru has qualified for the semifinal of the men’s 200m after recording one of the fastest time among the losers at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

He finished fourth with a 20.40secs behind Great Britain’s Adam Gemili (20.06), Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev (20.27) and Netherland’s Taymir Burnet (20.37) in the first heat in the men’s 200m.

Among the seven heats, Oduduru remains the fastest among the losers even better that third place finishers in some of the heats.

Oduduru’s nearly missed competing in the 200m but a quick appeal from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to IAAF ensured he took part.

Okagbare and Oduduru failed to show up for the 100m on Friday and they were expected to be prevented from competing in the 200m, but a quick appeal by AFN saved the day as the sprinters were given the go-ahead to compete.

Just like Oduduru, Okagbare will take to the track today as she competes against her rivals in the women’s 200m with the top three advancing to the semifinal.

In the women’s 400m, Patience Okon-George and Favour Ofili will battle it out with the best in the world for places in the semifinal.