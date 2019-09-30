<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Despite having the second best time of 19.73 behind Jamaican Yohan Blake’s 19.26 in heat three of the men’s 200m semifinal, Nigeria’s Divine Oduduru finished last to miss out from the final of the event at the ongoing IAAF World Championships holding in Doha, Qatar.

The Nigerian qualified to the semifinal as one of the fastest losers in the qualifying races but yesterday he could not measure up to his performance this season after running 20.84secs to finish eight in heat three of the semifinal.

Canada’s Andre De Grasse won the race at 20.08secs to qualify for the final while Trinidad & Tobago’s Kyle Greaux got the second automatic qualifying spot through to the final, recovering from a ponderish bend to clock 20.24.

Briton’s 100m finalists Zharnel Hughes came third, in 20.30, which won’t be enough for a time qualifier to the final. Those spots, by my maths, go to Chinese record holder Xie Zhenye and Canadian Aaron Brown.