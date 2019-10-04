<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi joined the list of athletes that will compete in the final of the shot put event of the 2019 IAAF World Championships.

From the list of 16 athletes that competed in the Group A of shot put event, Enekwechi finished eight to make it to the semifinal.

The African Games champion nearly missed out from the list of qualifiers after his first attempt of 20.12m but it was his second attempt (20.94m) that saved him from early exit equaling seventh place Canada’s Tim Nedow throw.

New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh topped the group with his 21.92m. Medalist from 2015 O’Dayne Richards with a lowly best of 20.07m has missed out of final.

All the other notable names from Group A secured an automatic spot in the final by going beyond the qualifying mark of 20.90m.