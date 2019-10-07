<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Nigerian hurdler, Gloria Alozie, has warned against forcing Blessing Okagbare to quit running for Nigeria.

She told newsmen that it was wrong for people to ask Okagbare to stop running for Nigeria because of her poor performances at the African Games and 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

She said Okagbare’s time was globally competitive, stating that her age should not be a reason for people to ask the athlete to retire.

She said, “I don’t think there is an age that an athlete should stop running. It is about the fitness of the athlete. She can run until any age as long as your legs are moving. Although when one is getting older, you feel some pains and have some limitations, but I don’t think age should be a yardstick. For example, Blessing has done very well in the 200m this year.

“I don’t think it is a problem yet because she didn’t run 25secs or 24secs. They have to allow her to fight for herself. If she feels that her legs are still strong and she is not injured, she is allowed to run because no law says that when you run till certain age, you should retire.”

Alozie urged Nigerians to support Okagbare in her trying times, adding, “If she feels that she is still physically strong, why should she retire? The decision to stop running has to come from her. For instance, I retired because I was not running fast again and I had injuries.

“If she is physically fit and she is running fast, she can continue. It is her decision to stop; I don’t think it is anybody’s business.”