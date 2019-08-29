<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Reigning NCAA double sprint champion, Divine Oduduru, will begin the quest for his first All Africa Games title when he takes to the track at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium today in Rabat, Morocco.

The fastest African man over the 100m and 200m will compete in the first round of the 200m and has been drawn in lane seven in heat six and he is expected to stroll into the semi-finals later today.

The Nigerian won a silver medal behind Cote D’Ivoire’s Hua Wilfried Koffi four years ago in Brazaville, Congo but all eyes will be on him to reproduce the form that saw him run inside 10 seconds (9.86) and inside 20 seconds (19.76) on the same day to win the sprint double at the 2019 NCAA Championship in Austin, Texas in June.

Oduduru snubbed the 100m event won by compatriot, Raymond Ekevwo and Sapele-born sprinter is expected to make it a Nigeria double in the 100m and 200m.

He will however have his compatriots, Ogho-Oghene Egwero and Emmanuel Arowolo, as well as Cote D’Ivoire’s Arthur Cisse who missed the blue riubband gold by 100th of a second.

If Oduduru eventually wins the title, he will be the first Nigerian to win it since Uchenna Emedolu ran 20.42 seconds to win the title in 2003 in Abuja.