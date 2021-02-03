



Fastest British woman Dina Asher-Smith has revealed that she had to engage a psychologist to keep mentally strong in the midst of the lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The track star, 25, opened up about coming out of her shell as a high-profile sportsperson and revealed how she stays mentally strong during the pandemic.

Asher-Smith who won two 60m gold medals over the weekend in a perfect start to her Olympic season, showed off her athletic figure in a range of gym gear for the cover shoot, as she posed in a deserted gym.

And Dina Asher-Smith looked every inch the champion as she glowed on the front cover of the March issue of Women’s Health magazine.





In the accompanying interview, she candidly opened up on why she’s been working with a psychologist during the pandemic to make to make sure she’s mentally prepared for future competitions.

“When the pandemic hit, it was like, “Right, okay, let’s make sure my brain’s okay”.

‘The first thing I did was to get a psychologist [one who’s in-house at British Athletics] because I’ve worked too hard for too long to have something like a pandemic ruin the next few years for me.

‘We’ve got five years on the go, which in track and field we have never seen before. And the only way you can put your best foot forward is by being in the right frame of mind’” she said