On her 60th appearance in the Diamond League, Nigeria’s “Queen of Sprints Races” Blessing Okagbare won the Women 100m race at the Rabat Meet on Sunday in Morocco.

Okagbare, the African sprint double record holder, clawed her way back in the last 50m of the race to snatch the win on the line with a Season Best time of 11.05s (-0.6) ahead Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast.

The win in Rabat is Okagbare’s first competitive win of the 2019 season, the 30 year-old ran a time of 11.07s to finish second after American Aleia Hobbs at the Shanghai Diamond League meeting last month.

Followimg her feat in Shanghai, Okagbare qualified for the 2019 World Championships scheduled for Doha in September where she will join the likes of Divine Oduduru, Raymond Ekevwo, Ese Brume, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, Oluwatobiloba Amusan and Usheoritse Itsekiri to represent Nigeria..

She also finished third in the 200m event with a time of 23.14s at the Doha Diamond League Meet in Doha, Qatar in May.