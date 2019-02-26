



President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Hon. Daniel Igali, has hailed the female wrestling duo of Odunayo Adekuruoye and Blessing Oburududu following their impressive showing at the just concluded Germany wrestling grand prix.

Odunayo Adekuruoye emerged with a Gold medal in the women 57kg while Blessing Oburududu picked up a Bronze medal in the women 68kg.

Igali speaking in a chat with newsmen said the medals by the contingents is a good start to the year with only Aminat Adeniyi ending without a medal but believes Aminat will also recover in time to make amends in the next outing next outing in Bulgaria at the rankings tournament.