Bamidele Adeleye, the Media Officer of the Cycling Lagos, on Wednesday said the partnership with Pay TV, MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, would relay the competition to its over 11.9 million subscribers.

Adeleye told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that the television right agreement with the South Africa-based Pay TV was to ensure that the competition enjoyed wide coverage.

He said: “The television right partnerships for hosting of the maiden international cycling event, tagged CyclingLagos on August 25, 2018, will have a transmission to about 11.9 million subscribers.

“Multichoice will provide the Sub-Saharan Africa direct broadcast satellite viewership in its multiple channels.

“The competition will engage local and international athletes in two months of activities between July 7 and August 25, 2018.

“Activities at the event are the LagosCycling Children Summer Clinic, the Cycling Clinic/Brand Exhibition and Entertainment, Corporate Product/Brands Exhibition and the grand finale of the cycling competition.”

Adeleye said the competition which would involve over 1,000 cyclists from within and outside Nigeria had been described by the organisers as one of the best in the country.

He said: “It is regarded as one of the biggest sports, tourism and entertainment events in the country and the entire African continent in recent times.

“The event will be concluded with a corporate Lagos Dinner on August 25.”

The chairman, CyclingLagos, Soji Adeleye, told NAN that the idea of having the competition in Lagos was based on its commercial attractions to investors which would enhance the competition’s brand.

He said: “Lagos State is the commercial nerve centre of the country and with the massive campaign built around the event; this will further rob-on positively on the image and brand messages of our partners.

“Beyond the central idea of encouraging healthy living through regular exercise among corporate executives, the event will champion healthy competition among corporate organisations.

“The organisations through their participation are to encourage the public to engage in cycling in their various communities for healthy living.

“Corporate organisations through their representatives will also compete for medals at the annual competition. It will also provide a platform for talent discovery and grooming children and youths.”

NAN reports that CyclingLagos is made up of five categories — Corporate race, Celebrity race, Club and Associations race, Amateur race, Children race and Professional race to accommodate all interested participants.