



Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), Chika Chukwumerije, has been certified by the World Taekwondo (WT) as one of the sport’s global educators.

Chukwumerije who won bronze medal for Nigeria at the Beijing Olympics back in 2008 was honoured alongside 27 other technical directors from 24 countries after they successfully completed the mandatory three-day certification course held at Taekwondowon in Muju, South Korea.

World Taekwondo President, Dr. Chungwon Choue, said “Those who take and pass this course will be certified to pass their newly acquired skills and knowledge on to coaches in their home countries, and from there, the expertise will spread throughout their federations.”

Speaking on the achievements, Chukwumerije said he was honoured to be among the minds that was recognized by the federation.

“I just graduated from the 1st World Taekwondo Educator Certification Program. It was a huge privilege and honour for me when the World Taekwondo Education Committee specifically reached out to me two weeks ago, saying that they needed the best technical minds around the world to be part of this pioneering program, whose objective is to develop a select number of World Taekwondo Educators who would be sent to various regions of the world to educate and train coaches that come for WT international events.”

The three-time Olympian stressed further that he learnt so much during the training which Nigeria wil benefit from.

“Truly, it was an honour to be with the best from around the world. I learnt so much from the loaded courses and interactions with other participants, who are global taekwondo superstars in their various fields. Though I was invited in my personal capacity, the knowledge gained will surely come in handy for Nigeria Taekwondo.

“For instance, it will certainly change our curriculum for the six-zone coaching workshops that we have already planned for across Nigeria much later this year,” Chukwumerije said.