Prestige Archibong, a 10-year-old Scrabble Gold Medalist for Team Akwa Ibom at the ongoing 4th National Youth Games, says his desire is to be world champion in the sport.

“One day I know I will become a world champion in scrabble, God will do it for me to achieve my dream,” Achibong told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ilorin.

NAN reports that Prestige Archibong clinched the gold medal having won seven out of the eight matches played on a spread of +831.

The gold medalist said that he prepared very well for the tournament with the help of his coach.

According to him, I love reading scrabble words for leisure so that he could beat his opponents on the board while playing.

A female gold medalist, also in scrabble for Team Akwa Ibom, Emem Bassey, said that she love to be a female world champion in the future.

Bassey thanked her sisters and friends whom she said were always playing with her to learn more about the game.

She said that her target of coming into the games was to win gold.

According to her, I am delighted to have won the sport’s highest honour at the 4th Youth Games.

Mosopefoluwa John of Team Lagos clinched the silver medal winning six out of eight matches on a spread of +1086.

Adedeji Aka of FCT settled for bronze after winning six out of eight games on a spread of +786.

In the female singles category, Akwa Ibom’s Bassey clinched gold having won seven out of eight matches on a spread of +1403.

Plateau’s Blessing Ola won the silver medal after winning six out of eight matches on a spread of +485.