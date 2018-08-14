With less than 30 days to the beginning of the 2018 International Association of Athletics Federations Continental Cup, the Confederation of African Athletics has selected 77 athletes to represent the continent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the competition is scheduled to hold from September 8 to September 9 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

The 21st African Senior Championships held in Asaba, Delta, from August 1 to August 5 was used to select the African team to the Continental Cup.

CAA said on its website on Tuesday that South Africa has 20 athletes, 16 athletes from Nigeria, Kenya has nine, Morocco has six, while Egypt and Ethiopia have four athletes respectively.

Others picked are: Botswana with three and Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Tunisia and Algeria with two athletes each, while Cameroun, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Burundi, Swaziland, Uganda and Djibouti have one athlete each on the team.

The names of the Nigerian athletes are: Tobi Amusan (100m, 4x100m), Glory Nathaniel (400m Hurdles, 4x400m), Grace Anigbata (Triple Jump), Temilola Ogunrinde (Hammer), Kelechi Nwanaga (Javelin).

Other Nigerian athletes are: Blessing Okagbare (4x100m), Joy Udo-Gabriel (4x100m), Rosemary Chukwuma (4x100m) and Ese Brume (Long Jump), Chioma Onyekwere (Discus), Divine Oduduru (men’s 200m), Abejoye Oyeniyi (110m Hurdles) and Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot Put).

The rest are: Yinka Ajayi and Mercy Ntia-Obong were named as reserves in the women’s 4x400m and 4x100m relay teams respectively, while Chidi Okezie was selected as a reserve in the men’s 4x400m.

The athletes listed for the women’s 4x400m in Ostrava are: South Africa’s Caster Semenya, Nigeria’s Glory Nathaniel and Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe, while South Africa’s Phora Thapelo, Botswana’s Baboloki Thebe and Nijel Amos were named on the men’s 4x400m squad for Africa.