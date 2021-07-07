Blessing Okagbare misses podium finish at Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet

Nigerian track queen Blessing Okagbare misses podium finish despite running her second personal best in Tuesday’s meet at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Budapest, Hungary.

The Nigerian eight-time national 100m champions, ran a return time of 10.89 to finish fourth in the 100m event.

Okagbare finished behind Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.71), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.82), and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Jose Ta Lou who ran 10.86 seconds to place third.

Okagbare won the event in 2016 and 2017, but her best wasn’t enough to win her the title for the third time on Tuesday.

Interestingly, despite missing in the top three, Okagbare was able to deliver her fifth legal run inside 11 seconds this season and 23rd overall.

Next for Okagbare, is the Herculis Zepter Diamond League meet on Friday, July 9.