Undisputed Africa wrestling champion in the women 68kg category Nigeria’s Blessing Oburududu has expressed her delight after winning her 10th straight title at the just concluded Africa wrestling championship in Algiers, Algeria and in the process rising up further to world number 2 in the world wrestling ranking.





Oburududu speaking with newsmen said it’s been tough and hard working to successfully defend her title every year and also thanked Nigerians for the love and support through the years while hoping to achieve even more success in the year 2020.

“I’m extremely excited for been 10 times African champion, it’s not easy and it’s been God all through. And to my fans in Nigeria I want to say big thanks to you all for your prayers and support and pray that 2020, we have more greater things to celebrate.”