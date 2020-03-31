<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Athletics’ world championships have been postponed until the summer of 2022 and the global governing body is seeking new dates for the event in Eugene, Oregon that was originally scheduled for 2021.

“100% Oregon will be held summer 2022,” a World Athletics spokesman said.

World Athletics had earlier said in a statement: “We are now working with the organisers of the world athletics championships in Oregon on new dates in 2022 for our world athletics championships.”

The championships had been scheduled for August 6 to 15, 2021.





World Athletics said it also was in discussions with the Commonwealth Games Federation and the European Championships.

The European Championships are currently scheduled for August 26 to 30 in Paris this year, while the next Commonwealth Games are set for July 27 to August 7, 2022 in Birmingham.

World Athletics announced its plans for rescheduling the world championships after the International Olympic Committee and Japanese officials said the new dates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be July 23 to August 8.

The Games had been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands of people around the world.