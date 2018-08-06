An Olympian, Enefiok Udo-Obong, on Monday gave the host of the just-concluded Africa Senior Athletics Championships, Delta Government a pass mark for staging a successful event.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the five-day event held at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium in Asaba, Delta.

Udo-Obong, who won gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the host was able to surmount some of the challenges that characterised the competition.

He said: “The organisation of the competition had some hitches here and there but the organisers were able to pull it through.

“Looking at the enormity of the competition and the time the Delta Government accepted to host the rest of Africa in Asaba, I will say they have done well and I will give Asaba pass mark for the hosting.”

On the performance of participants, the 4×400 bronze medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics, said the athletes’ performance was good.

Udo-Obong said that some of the upcoming athletes that took part in the championships should be given the necessary support to sharpen their skills and competitiveness.

NAN reports that Nigeria finished third on the medals table with nine gold, five silver and five bronze at the championships which ended on Sunday.

NAN reports that close to 1, 000 athletes from 52 countries took part in the event.