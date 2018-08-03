Nigeria’s national anthem reverberated inside the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, as Oluwatobiloba Amusan won the first gold medal for the country in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan, who ran in lane 4, breasted the tape at 12.86 seconds ahead of Rikennete Steenkamp of South Africa in lane 6, who finished in 13. 18 seconds, while Rosevitha Okou from Cote d’Ivoire placed third with a time of 13.39 seconds.

Again, Nigeria’s flag flew high, courtesy of Chkwuebuka Enekwechi’s brave throw in the Shot Put event. Enekwechi, wearing bib number 38, hauled in the second gold for Nigeria, with an accumulated points of 21.08. The Shot Put silver went to Egypt’s Mohammed Khalifa, while South Africa’s Kyle Blignaut picked bronze.

US-based Temilola Ogunrinde picked up Silver in women’s hammer throw with 67.39. In the women’s 100m event, Nigeria managed bronze medal through Udo-Gabriel Joy, who clocked 11.54 seconds. However, there was no luck for the host country in the men’s 100m event, as the gold, Silver and bronze went to South Africa and Cote d‘Ivoire.